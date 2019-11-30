‘Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray’: How Sena’s young gun introduced himself in Maharashtra assembly

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 18:13 IST

Marking his first time in Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, Shiv Sena’s young gun Aaditya Thackeray and MLA from Worli introduced himself as ‘Aditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray, panchavis (Marathi for 25)’. The Thackeray scion was appearing for the floor test to prove majority for forming government in the state which eventually paved way for ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ in the Maharashtra Assembly.

During a head count for the floor test, this 29 year old member of legislative assembly (MLA) gave a succinct introduction using his mother, Rashmi Thackeray’s name before using his father Uddhav Thackeray’s name, as his middle name. Within moments, social media erupted in applause and praise for the first time MLA.

Most MLAs followed the traditional format of name, father’s or husband’s name, and family name, to introduce themselves.

This is one of the few occasions when men in Maharashtra politics have paid tribute to their mother, breaking from traditional formats of formal introduction of themselves. .

Similarly in 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vinod Tawde, while taking oath as a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis led government, had introduced himself as Vinod Shreedhar Vijaya Tawde.