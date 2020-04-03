e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rangoli Chandel mocks ‘lame’ videos of celebrities taking Safe Hands Challenge: ‘Haha, what fools’

Rangoli Chandel mocks ‘lame’ videos of celebrities taking Safe Hands Challenge: ‘Haha, what fools’

Rangoli Chandel poked fun at the Safe Hands Challenge on social media and said that it was “so lame” that celebrities were teaching people how to wash their hands.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rangoli Chandel took a dig at stars like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.
Rangoli Chandel took a dig at stars like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.
         

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, a bevy of Bollywood celebrities took up the Safe Hands Challenge introduced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month to raise awareness about hand hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel mocked the videos of celebrities washing their hands and called them “so lame”.

Rangoli was responding to a Twitter user, who sarcastically wrote that he had forgotten how to wash hands until he watched the tutorials shared by celebrities on social media. She replied to the tweet, “nice one!!! those celebrities videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools.”

 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, nominated Bollywood stars Deepika and Priyanka to take up the Safe Hands Challenge. Others such as Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor also shared videos of their hand-washing routine.

 

 

 

 

Currently, India is in total lockdown mode for three weeks due to the rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address asked citizens to fight the darkness of the pandemic with light. He requested them to switch off all the lights at 9pm on Sunday (March 5) night and stand at their doors or windows with torches, candles or diyas in their hands.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon lead Bollywood in condemning attacks on doctors, cops: ‘They are endangering their lives’

Rangoli hailed the prime minister’s request and wrote on Twitter, “Lighting Diyas is a very good gesture, diya creates an ethereal aura which is very calming and effective, to show each other our support let’s do this, I love how @narendramodi ji also focuses on our emotional needs and tries to heal us in every way .... Jai Shri Ram…” She added that we were “very fortunate” to have a leader like PM Narendra Modi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news