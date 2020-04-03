Rangoli Chandel mocks ‘lame’ videos of celebrities taking Safe Hands Challenge: ‘Haha, what fools’

bollywood

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, a bevy of Bollywood celebrities took up the Safe Hands Challenge introduced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month to raise awareness about hand hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel mocked the videos of celebrities washing their hands and called them “so lame”.

Rangoli was responding to a Twitter user, who sarcastically wrote that he had forgotten how to wash hands until he watched the tutorials shared by celebrities on social media. She replied to the tweet, “nice one!!! those celebrities videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools.”

😂😂😂nice one!!! those celebrities videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools https://t.co/1q8wfqzWkE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, nominated Bollywood stars Deepika and Priyanka to take up the Safe Hands Challenge. Others such as Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor also shared videos of their hand-washing routine.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Currently, India is in total lockdown mode for three weeks due to the rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address asked citizens to fight the darkness of the pandemic with light. He requested them to switch off all the lights at 9pm on Sunday (March 5) night and stand at their doors or windows with torches, candles or diyas in their hands.

Rangoli hailed the prime minister’s request and wrote on Twitter, “Lighting Diyas is a very good gesture, diya creates an ethereal aura which is very calming and effective, to show each other our support let’s do this, I love how @narendramodi ji also focuses on our emotional needs and tries to heal us in every way .... Jai Shri Ram…” She added that we were “very fortunate” to have a leader like PM Narendra Modi.

