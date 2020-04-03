e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon lead Bollywood in condemning attacks on doctors, cops: ‘They are endangering their lives’

Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon lead Bollywood in condemning attacks on doctors, cops: ‘They are endangering their lives’

Bollywood stars such as Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta and others took to Twitter to express anger and disappointment at those who are attacking doctors amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Rishi Kapoor and Raveena Tandon have appealed to people to behave better with health workers.
Rishi Kapoor and Raveena Tandon have appealed to people to behave better with health workers.
         

Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to condemn the gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among other places.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor requested all to cooperate amid these difficult times. He wrote: “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!”

 

Condemning the horrible incidents, veteran actor-politician Hema Malini tweeted: “In the midst of the entire country’s appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers &amp; paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful!”

 

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal offered a reality check to citizens and tweeted: “Just think what will happen if Doctors refuse to treat those who have treated them so inhumanly!”

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed: “I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where. The whole nation should be united to fight Korona.”

 

Preity Zinta shared that it is upsetting to see such incidents happening in the country. The actress tweeted: “Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown. Then there are those breaking quarantine and pelting stones on Cops &amp; doctors who are working without proper PPE. Whats happening to India? #Sad.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’

Raveena Tandon feels it is not okay to generalise and blame everyone for the misdeeds of some. The actress tweeted: “Please do not blame the entire nation for a few rotten apples . It definitely is most shameful. But 96 percent of this more than a billion nation is complying and obeying.”

 

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the selfless performance of doctors and paramedical staff across the country and the world. Tweeting a cartoon which shows a doctor lifting the globe on his shoulders, Big B tweeted that this reminds him of his song from the film Coolie, Saari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hain.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
Covid-19 Update: Scientists bat for clinical trials in poor and middle-income countries
Covid-19 Update: Scientists bat for clinical trials in poor and middle-income countries
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news