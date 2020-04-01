Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 25 lakh to PM Cares fund, mom Asha contributes one month’s pension

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is doing her bit to help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis and has made a contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. Her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared the news on Twitter, adding that the actor is also sponsoring the meals of the families of daily wage workers, whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

“Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity,” she tweeted.

Not just Kangana, her mother Asha Ranaut has also donated one month’s pension to the PM-Cares fund. Rangoli also shared screenshots showing that she and her husband Ajay Chandel, her brother Aksht Ranaut contributed as well. “My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia,” she wrote on Twitter.

Rangoli also revealed why Kangana did not announce her contribution sooner. “Many were asking why didn’t Kangana announce sooner, she wanted to transfer the amount first and then announce, she doesn’t believe in pledging and all, anyway all I want to say is that even 100 ruppes matter please donate,” she wrote.

After the shoot of her upcoming film Thalaivi was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kangana travelled to Manali to spend time with her family. Rangoli was elated that she would get to spend her birthday with them.

Sharing a picture of her son Prithvi Raj Chandel with Kangana, Rangoli wrote, “Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day.”

Kangana will be seen as former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, in Thalaivi. Directed by Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj and Poorna in pivotal roles.

