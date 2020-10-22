e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Faraaz Khan’s health shows improvement, Pooja Bhatt thanks fans for collecting Rs 14.45 lakh for his treatment

Faraaz Khan’s health shows improvement, Pooja Bhatt thanks fans for collecting Rs 14.45 lakh for his treatment

Weeks after urging people to help Faraaz Khan, Pooja Bhatt has now thanked them on Twitter as Rs 14.45 lakh of the required Rs 25 lakh has already been collected through a fundraiser.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Faraaz Khan has shown improvement in health.
Faraaz Khan has shown improvement in health.
         

Actor Pooja Bhatt has shared an update on the health of actor Faraaz Khan and also assured everyone that his health is showing improvement.The actor appeared in films such as Fareb and Mehndi in the 1990s and was diagnosed with brain infection.

Pooja tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise Rs 14,45,747 of Rs 25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going.”

 
 

Earlier this month, Pooja had posted about the actor’s condition and tweeted, “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well.” Soon after, the post began going viral. Salman Khan stepped forward to help the ailing actor.

Thanking the Bollywood star, Faraz’s younger brother Fahmaan told Mumbai Mirror, “We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life.” Pooja and Soni Razdan have also contributed to the fundraiser.

Also read: RRR: First look of Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem unveiled, watch

Details about Faraaz’s illness were shared on a fundraising website, posted by family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. Faraaz had been suffering from cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently. “The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do,” they said. However, Faraaz suffered seizures thrice when he was being taken to the hospital. Doctors later diagnosed that he suffered the seizures due to a “herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest”.

 

Kashmera Shah had also thanked Salman for his help. “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Government launches new inflation index for working class
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In