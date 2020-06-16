First half: A clear damp squib

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 02:57 IST

2020’s first half can surely be termed ‘highly disappointing’ on all counts, and movie business, too, is no different. Going by numbers, the industry’s overall net collections [in the first half] has been around Rs 780 crore with films such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (almost Rs 280 crore), Baaghi 3 (Rs 97 crore), Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan (close to Rs 63 crore) and Malang (Rs 60 crore).

In comparison, 2019’s first half saw Bollywood make a whopping Rs 2,400 crore, buoyed by hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Gully Boy, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Kabir Singh. Apparently, last year, the overall box office collections [in the first half] witnessed a 10-12 per cent growth as compared to 2018 when the figures were around Rs 2,200 crore.

“It has been nothing less than a disaster. Movie business did extremely well in 2018 as well as 2019, and so, the expectations were of a fantastic first half. But everyone knows what has transpired,” says trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adding: “Also, don’t forget that in the process, we have lost out on a lucrative summer vacations period due to the pandemic, so the film business is in real doldrums.”

Except one or two successes, the first half of the year saw some big disappointments such as Street Dancer 3D, Love Aaj Kal and Chhapaak. “Except for Tanhaji and the above-average Baaghi 3, nothing did well in the first quarter [of 2020] as well. I feel the business in that period also could have been a little better,” says trade expert Komal Nahta, who puts the total losses for the industry in the last two-and-a-half to three months [including the exhibition sector] at Rs 3,000 crore.

Interestingly, last year’s first half also saw Hollywood hits such as Avengers Endgame (Rs 373 crore) and Captain Marvel (Rs 85 crore). “It would be unfair to look at the ‘first half’ of the year because the second quarter doesn’t even exist because the theatres have been shut. But it’s been extremely bad. Thankfully, however, things are getting back to normal and people would want to go out and experience movies too,” says exhibitor-distributor Akshaye Rathi.

Although talks suggest that the movie theatre sector may get permissions to re-open around mid-July, experts raise a “fundamental” point. “What will theatres run when government gives them green signal? Almost 12-14 films, including the ones that have already been announced, would have gone to the OTT platforms. So, where will the new content come from at that point?” says Nahta. But Rathi remains confident. “Mark my words, the exhibition sector will rise like a tsunami.”

Nolan moves ahead!

With his much-talked-about biggie, Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s date with the box office has moved to July 31, from July 17. But experts and exhibitors continue to be gung-ho about the Hollywood master’s next offering, saying such a film “could be the correct kind of product that can attract people back to theatres in a big way.” As Rathi puts it: “Whenever we reopen, we really need quality, big-screen films such as Tenet from Hollywood, and Sooryvanshi/’83 from Bollywood to get people back in theatres. There has to be some magnetic appeal in them.”