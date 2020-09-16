Flesh actor Akshay Oberoi: It would be damaging to get star system on OTT platforms

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:32 IST

The OTT platforms have gained prominence more than ever before amid the pandemic as several films with big star cast, originally slated for theatrical releases, have been beelining to get a digital releases. While Akshay Oberoi is all for OTTs being a favoured medium, he hopes it does not become driven by big names like in the world of theatrical films.

“That would not be ideal. When a film releases in theatres, we often hear people say that ‘Oh itni mehengi picture, itne bade naam hain, par bekaar hai.’ There are a whole lot of things that can go wrong when you are in this star system. Recently, a prominent producer who is a close friend told me something that people have made project in the past thinking Hrithik ki dates khaali hain, uske liye picture likho,” Oberoi shares.

The 35-year-old says the best part about the OTT platforms is that people are writing and casting authentic people. “There is not name no PR image that is taken into consideration while casting. The audience is also attracted to this. It would be damaging to get star system on OTT platforms. It will spoil what good is coming from them,” he says adding, “but you never know because at the end of the day everyone is trying to make business out of it.”

However, Oberoi, who has starred in a number of OTT projects including It’s Not That Simple, Bar Code, The Test Case, Selection Day and the latest Flesh, is hopeful.

“So far it has all been good. The OTT actors are good and not concerned with the game of stardom,” the Gurgaon (2016) actor.

While he is someone who embraced the digital platform way back in 2015, Oberoi is surprised to see how quickly it has penetrated the lives of people, especially in the past 6 months amid the pandemic.

“I knew that OTT was the future when I started doing it but Covid has accelerated that process. I am so glad I joined the platform early. I didn’t know that Itni jaldi cheezein turn ho jaayengi I think the silver lining of coronavirus is that people have realized the significance and comfort of consuming content is online. Now the number of people are watching content online is so huge, even cinemas don’t get that kind of numbers,” he concludes.