Gauri Khan’s dig at Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He is not doing a film, will ask him to keep designing as second option’

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:34 IST

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri seems to have a great sense of humour too and her latest dig was at her famous husband’s expense. Shah Rukh -- who is taking a sabbatical from work at present after the weak reception his last, Zero, received from the audience – was recently seen at his wife’s store in Mumbai.

The actor not only visited the design store but also clicked photos with his wife’s friends and colleagues. Later, as Gauri spoke to the media, she was asked about SRK’s design sense. She said in a lighter vein, “Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing.” She went on to say that he has suggested a lot of changes in their home too, adding, “As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer.”

Gauri is not the only one to take a potshot at SRK’s self-imposed break from acting. The actor himself came out with a zinger recently when he sat with Jeff Bezos and Zoya Akhtar for a fireside chat. “I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met,” Bezos said. As the audience applauded wildly, Shah Rukh was clearly in the mood for humorous repartee. True to his style, Shah Rukh was quick to respond with, “That’s only because my last few films did not work well.”

The actor is yet to confirm a new project after the Aanand L Rai’s December 2018 release. While there is speculation that he may be seen in a project helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the actor has refrained from confirming anything till now.