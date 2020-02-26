Asim Riaz’s fans spot him in old Shah Rukh Khan commercial. Watch

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s fans have unearthed an old video of the model, in which he can be seen with actor Shah Rukh Khan. Asim is seen in the background.

The commercial was for a soap brand and featured Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif. It was made around the release of their film Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). Shah Rukh is seen with a guitar in the beginning and Asim and other background actors join him towards the end. Watch the video here:

Is it Really Asim with SRK ???#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/8FJflmre1C — Nadeem Khan (@Nadeemkofficial) February 25, 2020

Asim’s fans loved seeing this throwback video. Some were also curious about his age during the shoot, considering how much younger he looked. “In which year was it shot? Anyone?#AsimRiaz looks like 19-20 yr old boy. He has worked so hard on him be it body face hair. Looking much better now,” read a tweet. “Both my favs in one frame,” tweeted another. “Struggling days. From no one to a hero. Hats off Asim,” read another tweet.

Earlier, it was rumored that Asim would make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana in Karan Johar’s third iteration of Student of The Year that originally launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012.. The filmmaker refuted the claims. “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!,” he had tweeted.

The rumors gained steam when self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan had tweeted, “According to my sources #KaranJohar is going to sign #AsimRiaz with #SRK’s daughter #Suhanakhan for #StudentOfTheYear3! #BiggBoss13Finale.”

Asim entered the finals of Bigg Boss season 13 but lost the trophy to Siddharth Shukla. Talking about it, he had said, “Yes, I wanted to win. I was a little disappointed but that’s the game. Only one person could have won it. But the way people are telling me that I am the winner for them, that’s a big thing for me,” he said.

