Geeta Basra on cricketers’ spouses being targeted for their bad performance on field: We are easy, soft targets

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:07 IST

Being a celebrity, you can’t help but be in the public eye most of the time. And if you happen to be a married to another public figure, the spotlight only gets doubled and is there all the time. Geeta Basra knows this too well. After a stint in showbiz, she got married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and had to undergo what many sportspersons’ spouses have to: Getting trolled or being targeted for their better half not performing well in a match on any day.

Actor Anushka Sharma, too, for instance had to experience the same recently when her husband Virat Kohli didn’t deliver in a match and she faced the brunt for it. Basra says these are “all excuses”.

She elucidates, “People who’re die hard fans of the sport, they need some kind of excuse, or scapegoat. For them, wives and girlfriends are easy targets. They target them and say it happened because of them, they’re a bad omen, but don’t say anything when someone does perform well.”

The 36-year-old adds that it’s so easy for people to be nasty, and goes on to explain how their mind works according to her.

“It’s easy to be more negative than it’s to be positive. People find it easy to go into the negative zone and demolish someone, throw remarks at someone, blame and curse someone, than praise them. They say ‘Because of her, he performed bad’. Us wives are not going and playing for them, neither are we a part of the team or training them. It’s jut easy to make wives the soft targets,” she rues while explaining her point.

In fact, when asked, Basra confesses that being the wife of a famous cricketer like Singh also got her trolled when he didn’t use to perform well. However, she is quick to add that she didn’t let such things get to her.

“That’s never bothered me. I don’t care about all that, it’s part of the negativity. It does hurt, for we go for enjoyment of the game and support our spouses, but these things are uncalled for,” says Basra.

