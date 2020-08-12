Get well soon, Sanju baba: Family back in Mumbai with Dutt, friend says ailment still not confirmed

bollywood

The year 2020 refuses to stop shocking us. And the latest shocker is the news that actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and will fly to United States for his treatment. Sources in Lilavati hospital, Mumbai, where Dutt was admitted for a check-up after complaining of breathlessness, told Hindustan Times.

On August 11, the actor took to Twitter to announce that he’s taking a break from work due to ‘some medical treatment’, but didn’t’ reveal any more details. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”, it read. This was enough to send his fans into a tizzy. Later in the day, social media was abuzz with reports about his cancer.

FAMILY ISSUES STATEMENT

His wife, Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday, released a statement, which again, doesn’t reveal the actor’s disease. “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity,” she says.

Dutt had been living separately from Maanayata and their two kids Shehraan and Iqra, who were stuck in Dubai due to the Covid-19 lockdown. However, we are told by a source close to Dutt that the three came back to Mumbai on Tuesday.

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

CELEBS WISH GET WELL SOON

A host of celebs, naturally saddened by the news too, have come forward to wish a speedy recovery to baba (as Dutt is fondly called). Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has battled cancer, wrote on Twitter, “You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery.” Pooja Bhatt, his co-star in his upcoming release Sadak 2, also shared the film’s trailer on Twitter, dedicating it to him, “Sanju.. This one’s for you!”

Raveena Tandon, his KGF 2 co-star, put out a cryptic tweet, which read, “Can this year just f-in stop !”. Urmila Matondkar, who has worked with Dutt in films such as Daud and Khoobsurat, shared a picture of the two together, and wrote on Twitter, “Such an upsetting n horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed of lung cancer..but then again he has been such a fighter all his life..here is wishing him a speedy recovery #prayersforspeedyrecovery #GetWellSoon”

WORK FRONT

Dutt has had a busy 2020. While Sadak 2’s trailer released on August 12, in the works before the lockdown were Torbaaz with Nargis Fakhri, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. His first look from KGF 2, his Kannada debut, whose shoot is now underway, was launched on his birthday, July 29.

His last theatrical release before the theatres shut down was Panipat (2019), co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

FRIEND’S TAKE

When we contact Rahul Mittra, Dutt’s friend and producer of his film Torbaaz, he tells us, “Sanju tweeted before he went to the hospital, and after he came out too. Did he say ‘I have lung cancer, stage three or four?’ No. My problem is there is no official on record or confirmation from the hospital authorities or anybody. He has got his tests done, no doubt he was there. But the reports are yet to come. Whether an ailment or not, we don’t know, and us family and friends would know first, right? I have been disturbed since Tuesday.”

Then why would Maanyata issue a statement which says “..God has chosen to test us..”? Mittra says on this, “I am saying it could be an ailment, he went to the hospital, we are not debating that. But we are not certain what. It could be anything.”

