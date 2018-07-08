Goa Goa Gone 2, Agni Sakshi, Krrish 4: Sequels after ages, will they work?

What is common between Race 3; Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se; Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Student of the Year 2? No, we are not talking about the fact that they are sequels, but that the instalments are releasing after a gap of four-five years. A few more additions to the list are the sequels to Go Goa Gone (after five years), Agni Sakshi ( after 22 years), Krrish 4 ( after seven years), Total Dhamaal (after 11 years). It’s the question many industry experts and viewers are asking — does this long gap affect recall value? Or does it, on the contrary, induce nostalgia and attract viewers?

Read| Parmanu, October, Pari, Pad Man: No more channel hopping for promotions, says film fraternity

Recall Factor

Trade expert Atul Mohan says, “A gap of two-three years is enough. But if the sequel comes in late, at times, it looks stale. When Race 3 released, many said that they had forgotten what happened in the previous films.”

Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma, who had helmed Tere Bin Laden (2010) and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016), voices a similar opinion. He feels that the faster the films in the series are released, the more they have a chance to do well. He attributes this reason to the failure of Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. “It was a case study for me. I realised had it released earlier, it would have done much better,” he adds.

Revisiting The Past

Saif Ali Khan sounded excited when he announced Go Goa Gone 2 and also generated enough interest among audience. “… It’s an exciting idea... I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I’ll be on a different mission. Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second instalment, which is in sync with the first part...”

Some filmmakers feel that the time gap brings back memories of old films, which isn’t a bad idea. “I think the gap isn’t always a concern. So part 2 might create enough buzz for the audience to revisit part 1,” says Raj Nidimoru of Raj and [Krishna] D.K fame, who directed Go Goa Gone, and will also make the sequel.

Ramesh Taurani, producer of Race 3, is happy with the response to the film. “People have been asking for Race 4. Script, dates of the actors, and everything else needs to fall in place and it takes time. Yes, some people don’t remember what they saw in the earlier films, but we make the new film in a way that they can still connect with it,” he says.

Hey Deol fans We know & respect your emotions . It's never too late to get started . We welcome your suggestions & thoughts towards #YPDPhirSe promotion .Let's start working together from #YpdPhirse itself & Wait to meet Yamla ,Pagla & Deewana on 31august 18 @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/EYbtGYXzuT — Yamla Pagla Deewana PhirSe (@Ypd_Phirse) July 3, 2018

Content Rules

Film critic Omar Qureshi says that more than the gap, the sequels must live up to expectations.“Sequels of successful movies usually work. Also, the audience eagerly waits for the next film and at times ends up watching the first films again. But if the narrative isn’t gripping , then nothing can help the film.” Mohan adds, “It’s not right to take sequels lightly. Race 3 had a good weekend, but then the content was not up to the mark.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more