Gully Boy is India’s official entry to Oscars 2020: Karan Johar calls it his favourite movie of the year, says ‘get the gold statue home’

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:58 IST

Soon after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2020, Twitter was abuzz with fans and friends congratulating the cast and crew of the film that had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. A few Twitter users, however, lamented that the Gully Boy was picked over films like Article 15.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called it his favourite movie of the year and tweeted, “My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!!!! #GullyBoy all the way! Zoya Akhtar is my favourite Indian filmmaker! Well done boys @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid get the gold statue home!!! So excited !! @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial and the team!”

My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!!!! #GullyBoy all the way! Zoya Akhtar is my favourite Indian filmmaker! Well done boys @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid get the gold statue home!!! So excited !! @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial and the team! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 21, 2019

Gully Boy has been selected as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Saturday. The movie, which released commercially across the country in February this year, also features Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash. “India’s official entry for Oscars this year is Gully Boy. There were 27 films in the running this year but it was an unanimous decision to select Gully Boy,” FFI secretary general Supran Sen told PTI.

Randeep Hooda wrote, “Truly deserved #GullyBoy #Oscars2020 #apnatimeaaega @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @ZoyaAkhtarOff.”

Filmmaker and writer Munish Bhardwaj drew similarities with last Indian film that got an Oscar nomination (Lagaan, 2010): “The last time an Indian Feature film was nominated for the Oscars (Lagan) I think @kagtireema was an AD on that film. And this year it’s #GullyBoy. I hope she proves to be the lucky charm once again and the film gets nominated!! All the best Reema and Zoya.”

The last time an Indian Feature film was nominated for the Oscars (Lagan) I think @kagtireema was an AD on that film. And this year it’s #GullyBoy. I hope she proves to be the lucky charm once again and the film gets nominated!! All the best Reema and Zoya. — Munish Bhardwaj (@MunishBhardwaj) September 21, 2019

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait tweeted, “That’s It! I’m gonna faint...Congratulations a whole lot team #GullyBoy much love in this story. @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @kalkikanmani @SiddhantChturvD @tigerbabyindia @excelmovies @ankurtewari @VivianDivine @NaezyTheBaA @dubsharma #ZoyaAkhtar”

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda tweeted, “Congratulations team #GullyBoy for being selected as India’s official entry for #Oscars2020 ... Congrats all #ZoyaAkhtar @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & everyone else.”

Other films in the running with Gully Boy were Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Varun Dhawan’s Badla, apart from south hits such as Super Deluxe and Dear Comrade. A few people were miffed over the selection of Gully Boy from among the lot.

“I liked #GullyBoy a LOT, but #GullyBoy over #Article15? Not sure! #Oscars2020,” Aseem Chhabra tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Only #Article15 Deserve To Be In #Oscars2020”

“Why they haven’t sent #Article15 ? That movie deserves the national award and should be sent for the Oscars.Why just show the Slumdog millionaire kind of India? Why not the real India which lives in the villages in 2019?, ” one user wrote.

Why they haven't sent #Article15 ?



That movie deserves the national award and should be sent for the Oscars.



Why just show the Slumdog millionaire kind of India?



Why not the real India which lives in the villages in 2019? — Rashid Noor (@RashidN36177742) September 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha was happy for the Gully Boy team tweeted, “Yayyyyyyy #GullyBoy go kill it!!!”

Yayyyyyyy #GullyBoy go kill it!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 21, 2019

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 19:57 IST