Alia Bhatt shares picture from father Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday celebration as they steal a break from Sadak 2 shoot

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:13 IST

It was a working birthday for filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who turned 71 on Friday but daughter and actor Alia Bhatt made sure she made it special. Alia and Mahesh were busy with the shooting of Sadak 2 and took a small break for a lunch outing.

Alia posted a picture of Mahesh holding a food menu titled ‘Happy Birthday Bhatt Saab’. She captioned it ‘BDay boys birthday menu” on her Instagram stories.

Mahesh Bhatt during his birthday lunch and Alia Bhatt post the shoot of Sadak 2 on Friday.

Mahesh had shared a picture of himself on his birthday with bubbles flying around him and wrote, “Life is a bubble. Live it before it bursts !!!” He is directing Alia for the first time in Sadak 2, sequel of his 1991 film Sadak which starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. While Pooja and Sanjay return in pivotal roles, Aditya Roy Kapur plays the male lead opposite Alia in the film.

Life is a bubble. Live it before it bursts !!! pic.twitter.com/UmBshft6K0 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 20, 2019

Alia had shared a candid birthday wish for Mahesh along with her unseen childhood picture. She wrote, “Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one. I love you.”

Mahesh had replied to her, “Hey Alia ! Do u know u make my wrinkles glow? Now here is some birthday ‘wisdom’ : Listening to other people is what you have been doing all your life. It is the cause of your unhappiness. “Man cannot become man as long as he follows somebody.” Don’t follow me I am lost too!”

Sanjay also penned a heartfelt note for the director, expressing his gratitude for standing by him at a time when he needed a friend. He wrote, “I read somewhere that a friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are. Luckily, I got to experience this kind of friendship with you. When the entire world turned their blind eye to me, you were standing tall right beside me. On your 71st birthday, accept this letter as a token of gratitude for everything you have done for my family and me.”

I am overwhelmed by your letter. It is soaked with so much love. In our business where relationships wither so easily, it is indeed a miracle that ours has endured the passage of time.Look above. Dutt Saab is smiling at us.

I love u . 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/hcJs1UT7fU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 20, 2019

Talking about their friendship, the Sadak actor wrote: “Like an old couple, we have become veterans in the film industry sailing in the same ship which keeps gliding even in the stormiest night…Besides, professionally, you are my biggest support system. Your unwavering faith gave me courage in the darkest time of my life. You are a living inspiration for everyone who knows you.”

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 11:11 IST