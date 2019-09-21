Rekha singing Mujhe Tum Nazar Se in this throwback video will make your day, watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:35 IST

Bollywood actor Rekha wowed fans with her singing skills whenever she sang at music concerts in the 80s.. Now, an old video from a BBC interview of the Silsila star has surfaced online and everyone is going crazy about the passion and earnestness with which she sang.

The short clip shows Rekha crooning Mehndi Hasan’s ghazal Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira To Rahe Ho and the camera zooms in to show the star losing herself in the emotional lyrics. Soon, she stops and hides her face, saying she could have done better,.

Also read: Watch Rekha’s hilarious reaction on realising she is posing next to Amitabh Bachchan’s photo

The video going viral is a short clip from 1986 interview of Rekha when she had arrived at the studio, straight from the airport and was visibly tired and jetlagged.

Rekha has a vast filmography that includes movies from all genres -such as comedy Khoobsoorat, romantic movie Silsila and drama Ijazat and revenge saga Khoon Bhari Maang.

Actor Ali Fazal tweeted the interview and suggested his colleagues can learn some diction from the video: “Aisi saadgi aur stardom kyun nahi rahi ab.Main dus dafa bhi isko dekhoon toh yeh interview pheeka nahi padta. yeh Rekha ji ka BBC ke saath interview hai. Talaffuz mein class hai.Main darkhaast karta hoon apne saare filmy duniya ke doston se-seekhiye kuchh. (Such simplicity and stardom doesn’t exist anymore. The charm of this interview never fades even if I watch it ten times. This BBC interview of Rekhaji is a class in diction. I urge my friends from the film industry to learn something.)

Last seen in Super Nani (2014), Rekha also made guest appearances in Shamitabh ( 2015) and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018). She is rumoured to be working with Ashutosh Gowarikar on his historical Panipat. Panipat also features Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Aisi saadgi aur stardom kyun nahi rahi ab.Main dus dafa bhi isko dekhoon toh yeh interview pheeka nahi padta. https://t.co/hKecQTxTt4 yeh Rekha ji ka BBC ke saath interview hai. Talaffuz mein class hai.Main darkhaast karta hoon apne saare filmy duniya ke doston se-seekhiye kuchh. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 21, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 18:35 IST