Have you seen these latest photos of Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor?

Bollywood fans have been rather busy following the many wedding ceremonies of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and the upcoming nuptials of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. After the Bengaluru reception, the Bhavnanis along with their daughter-in-law Deepika returned to Mumbai. While, the paparazzi was focussed on the Bollywood couple, also spotted were Ranveer Singh’s father Jagjit Singh, mother Anju and sister Ritika. Also seen at the airport were other stars like Disha Patani, Hansika Motwani, Aamir Khan with daughter Ira.

Many celebs like Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and yesteryears actor Saira Bano, were seen at the launch of the store by Kresha Bajaj, daughter of industrialist father Kishore Bajaj.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her son, Taimur. Preity Zinta was spotted with her husband Gene Goodenough. Also seen was Kartik Aryan with his parents.

Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is all smiles for the camera.

Ranveer Singh’s elder sister Ritika at the airport.

Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani was also seen at the airport.

Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Saira Bano at the store launch of Kresha Bajaj.

Spotted at the airport: Aamir Khan with daughter Ira, Hansika Motwani, Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani.

(Viral Bhayani pictures)

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 18:47 IST