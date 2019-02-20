Have you seen these latest pics of Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur twinning at the airport?

Bollywood has been having a really busy week. Several stars were spotted around Mumbai, promoting their movies, making a quick trip to the salon or their gym, attending industry events and more.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport with her adorable son Taimur. The mother-son duo twinned in black Adidas sweats. While Taimur looked cute as a button in his outfit, mom Kareena decided to pair her shirt with a plaid jacket and blue denims. The two walked to their car hand in hand.

Also seen at the airport was actor Kangana Ranaut. She was seen in a pristine white and blue saree and she completed her look by holding on to a stylish bag. Singer Sonu Nigam was also seen at the airport in a wheel chair. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that Sonu had been admitted to hospital after complaining of back pain. Sonu smiled for the cameras as he left the airport. Actor Kajol and singer Sophie Choudry were also seen at the airport.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were spotted promoting their film Luka Chuppi at a hotel. Kriti even posed for pictures with an enthusiastic woman, dressed in a swimsuit. The team of Milan Talkies were also present at the trailer launch event. Ali Fazal and debutant Shraddha Srinath were seen arriving to the venue in a cycle-rickshaw. The team of Sonchiriya—Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana—were also seen promoting their film together.

A lot of stars like Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Ali Khan were also spotted at a song launch event in Mumbai. They were joined by Daisy Shah and Sushant Singh Rajput at the venue. Check out pics:

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon promoting Luka Chuppi. (Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput buying balloons. (Varinder Chawla)

Dimple Kapadia spotted outside a salon. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan at her gym. (Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut seen at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Ali Khan at a song launch event. (Varinder Chawla)

Neha Sharma and Daisy Shah at a song launch event. (Varinder Chawla)

Manyata Dutt and her kids. (Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Kajol and Sophie Choudry at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Nigam at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

The cast of Milan Talkies at trailer launch. (Varinder Chawla)

The cast of Sonchiriya. (Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 19:18 IST