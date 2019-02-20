Sonu Nigam hospitalised in Kathmandu due to acute back pain

Singer Sonu Nigam, who was in Pokhara (Nepal) for a concert, has been admitted to Norvic hospital in Kathmandu. The hospital’s spokesperson RP Mainali said, “He is admitted in the VIP lounge of the hospital and is being diagnosed for acute back pain. MRI is done and we are waiting for reports which will clear further way for his treatment.” Dr. Panka Jalan and Dr. Pravin Nepal are attending to the artist.

Also read: Censor board passes Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal with 5 cuts, mutes ‘abusive sounding words’

Earlier this month, the Bollywood singer was hospitalised in Mumbai following an allergy. He had posted about it on his Instagram page: “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don’t mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday. Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn’t near by, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone. #health #lifeisbeautiful #goodfortune.” He had also shared a photo of his heavily swollen face.

Notably, Nigam was one of many celebrities who had taken to social media to speak on the Pulwama terror attack. The singer had posted a sarcastic video on his Facebook page, going on a rant against the ‘secularists’ in the country.

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut in Janhvi’s next

Soon after the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, Sonu put up a video on Facebook where he took a dig at people trying politicise the incident. “Arre, 44 ho ya 440, aap log kyun dukh mana rahe ho itna? Isme dukh wali kya baat hai itni? Aap toh woh kariye jo iss desh mein sahi hai, jo secular log karte hai. Inn baaton mein dukh manana chhod dijiye RSS pe, BJP pe, Hindutvavaadi, so-called rashtravaadi sansthaon pe. Aap toh woh kijiye jo yahaan par secular log karte hai. ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’, ‘Afzal hum sharminda hai’. Shabaash! Agar India mein rehna hai, toh iss tarah ki secular soch aapki honi chahiye,” he said

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 12:14 IST