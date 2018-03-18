Here’s why Taapsee Pannu has gained weight while filming for Mammarziyan

A self-confessed foodie, actor Taapsee Pannu says she was well-aware about putting on weight during the shoot of her film Manmarziyan, where she stars opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

“I knew when I was leaving for Amritsar that I will come back with loads of fun, laughter, and extra kgs. And I wasn’t surprised. What’s the point of playing an Amritsar girl if you don’t enjoy each and every delicacy here?” says Taapsee.

She adds that resisting the local delicacies was just not possible, with the entire team going out of their way to hunt down the best of homemade food and Amritsari specialties.

“The entire team has made sure we become true Amritsaris. We have visited all famous outlets and thanks to the wonderful people here we have had an opportunity to have good homemade food, too, when we got tired of eating out. This city truly doesn’t make you miss home,” gushes the actor, who hails from Delhi.

A source close to the actor adds about the hospitality of the people of the city, “ Though the crew advised the locals not to trouble themselves, the people considered it their duty to treat their guests well. Every day someone or the other would bring local sweets and food.”

