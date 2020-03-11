Holi 2020: Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya celebrate the festival of colours. See pics, video

Bollywood actors came out in full force to celebrate Holi despite the scare of coronavirus. Several stars such as Vidya Balan, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia shared pictures and videos from their celebrations.

Sharing pictures with her daughter Mehr, Neha wrote: “#happyholi from mine to yours @mehrdhupiabedi @babsdhupia” while Soha wrote: “Happy holi ! A time to forgive even if you can’t forget ... a time to spread happiness and love #happyholi @khemster2” sharing a picture with daughter Inaaya and husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. In both these pictures, the faces of the little girls are not visible; both have their backs to the camera.

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of Inaaya from their Holi celebrations and wrote: “Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to inaaya I did go to her friends holi party and ended up having so much fun. Happy Holi everyone. Wishing all of you health happiness and a life filled with colours.”

Other stars also shared pictures -- Vidya Balan posted a video and couple of pictures from the sets of her next film, Sherni. She wrote: “Happy Holi to you all ...Bura na maano #HOLI hai ...with #TeamSherni @sandhu_aditi @bhosleshalaka @harshjariwala158 @shalivanpatil #sohan.” In the video clip a happy Vidya is throwing colours at the camera.

Author Twinkle Khanna shared a black and white throwback picture of her parents, dad Rajesh Khanna and mom Dimple Kapadia from the late Raj Kapoor’s Holi celebrations, and wrote: “This is priceless... Happy Holi.” In the picture, Rajesh and Dimple pose with a buoyant Raj Kapoor with others standing around them.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who will be seen next in Salman Khan’s Radhe, shared a picture with his father (who celebrated his birthday on Holi this year) and wrote: “To the man who’s painted my canvas with the colours of a sense of duty, responsibility, caring, hardwork and love..happy birthday papa and the whole country celebrates..let the various colours of our nation and beliefs compliment and shine as bright as the other. #HappyHoli #”

Actor Rahul Dev, sharing a picture with actor Mugdha Godse, wrote: “At the Times Holi Bash .. Happy holi to all .. #HappyHoli #fun #colour #masti”

On Tuesday, a host of Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and others shared Holi messages on social media.

