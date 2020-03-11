e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Arpita Khan poses with newborn daughter Ayat on Holi, fans says she has Aayush Sharma's eyebrows. See pic

Arpita Khan poses with newborn daughter Ayat on Holi, fans says she has Aayush Sharma’s eyebrows. See pic

Aayush Sharma has shared a new picture of wife Arpita Khan and their newborn daughter Ayat. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arpita Khan poses with Ayat.
Arpita Khan poses with Ayat.
         

Actor Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma celebrated Holi on Tuesday with their kids, Ahil and newborn Ayat. Aayush took to Instagram to share a new picture with Ayat, and wished everyone on the occasion.

He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.” The picture shows Arpita holding Ayat in her arms, smiling for the camera. The post has been ‘liked’ over 60000 times.

 

View this post on Instagram

Wishing you all a very Happy Holi

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Several of the couple’s friends left comments under the post. Deanne Pandey called Ayat a ‘Munchkin’, while Mini Mathur wrote, “Hey baby ayat!! Happy holi baby girl.” Chef Kelvin Cheung wrote, “Shes got your eyebrows haha.”

Arpita, meanwhile, shared a video of Aayush and Ahil chilling in a swimming pool. “Happy Holi everyone,” Aayush says in the video, while Ahil echoes his words, and also adds, “Happy birthday.”

Recently, Arpita had shared a video of Ayat being showered with kisses by her uncle, Salman Khan. It was the clearest look yet at the baby.

Also read: Salman Khan showers niece Ayat with kisses, mum Arpita Khan Sharma shares video

On Tuesday, several top Bollywood actors took to social media to wish their fans on Holi. Shah Rukh Khan shared a deep message, Aamir Khan shared pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, Priyanka Chopra posed with husband Nick Jonas, and Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback pictures. Shabana Azmi announced that the annual Holi party she hosts with husband Javed Akhtar would not take place, while Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared pictures and videos.

