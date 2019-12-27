Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcome baby girl on Salman Khan’s birthday, name her Ayat

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 14:14 IST

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma have welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby girl, on Friday. The Loveyatri actor shared the happy news with the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital. He also revealed her name in an Instagram post.

“Our little princess has arrived. Ayat Sharma, born on 27th December. Thank you for all your love and blessings,” he wrote. Arpita and Aayush also have a three-year-old son, Ahil.

The Khans have double the reasons to rejoice, as Arpita’s brother Salman Khan is also celebrating his 54th birthday. In fact, according to reports, Arpita and Aayush planned the arrival of their second child on Salman’s birthday.

Every year, Salman rings his birthday in at his farmhouse in Panvel. However, this year, he did not leave Mumbai and instead celebrated at Sohail Khan’s house, reportedly because he wanted to spend time with Arpita.

In August this year, Aayush inadvertently let the cat out of the bag, when he shared a picture with Arpita and Ahil on Instagram. One of the comments on the photo of the trio read, “All 4 are looking Amaazing :) :p”, and the actor said thanks.

Later, at the IIFA Awards 2019, Aayush confirmed the news that Arpita was pregnant. “The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and me are expecting a second baby. It’s been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just can’t wait for the baby to come,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the awards function.

Aayush whisked Arpita off to Maldives for a relaxing babymoon before the arrival of their second baby. Their son Ahil also accompanied them. The actor took to Instagram a picture of the three of them enjoying their getaway and wrote, “3 on holiday .. 1 in spirit.”

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, on November 18, 2014. They welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016.

