Salman Khan showers niece Ayat with kisses, mum Arpita Khan Sharma shares video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:49 IST

Actor Salman Khan is one doting uncle to his niece Ayat. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared an adorable video of the actor showering the baby with kisses.

The video shows Salman puckering up to give Ayat a kiss, again and again. While Ayat is seen in a woman’s arms, Salman keeps giving her kisses. “We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan,” Arpita captioned the post.

Salman’s fans also loved seeing the video. “Aww she is soo soo adorable god bless. love from dubai,” wrote one fan. “Oh soooo cute mashallah,” commented another. “Mamu love his niece so much,” read another comment.

Arpita and actor husband Aayush welcomed their second child on December 27, which was also the birthday of Salman. Aayush also introduced Ayat to his fans and followers through an Instagram post. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” Aayush had written.

Salman also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the birth of his niece. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows pictures of her swanky Rishikesh bungalow and the tiny home she was born in: ‘I always get emotional’

Aayush told Hindustan Times in an interview that it was conscious decision to welcome the new member of the family on her mamu’s birthday. “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more