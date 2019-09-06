Hrithik Roshan on Kangana Ranaut: ‘What hurt me was media gave attention to audacity with which the person indulged in lying, deceit’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019

Actor Hrithik Roshan was at his candid best at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, where he spoke about his recent hit Super 30, his co-panelist Katrina Kaif, and regaled the audience with a song from his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The actor also took a question about Kangana Ranaut, who has often taken digs at him over the last few years. In an answer to the question, Hrithik said what has really hurt him over the years is that media paid attention to the ‘lying and deceit’. “What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit.”

He went on to discuss the success of his film, Super 30, in which he played a teacher. Hrithik said, “Since I took the character so strong and worked hard for it, I have a sense of satisfaction now.”

Hrithik Roshan compared his Bang Bang! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif as a ‘labourer’, because of the hard work she puts into perfecting dance moves. Hrithik, a noted dancer himself, was asked who requires more retakes between them, Hrithik said as he joined the conversation via video conferencing, “This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a ‘mazdoor’; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I’ve ever come across.”

Hrithik continued, “I’m telling you, deep inside Katrina is a ‘mazdoor’; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I’m working with her.”

Both Bang Bang! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara were box office successes, and asked when they were going to work together again, Hrithik jokingly accepted the lead role in Katrina’s hypothetical directorial debut.

The Super 30 actor, who will next be seen in the action film War, was also convinced to sing a song from his Bollywood debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. After briefly hesitating, Hrithik sang the song Na Tum Jano Na Hum, originally performed by Lucky Ali.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019