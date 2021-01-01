Hrithik Roshan croons Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song with Mika Singh at New Year bash, Akshay Kumar welcomes 2021 with Gayatri mantra. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:57 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s New Year began on a musical note. The War actor was spotted singing and dancing to a song from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai at the New Year’s celebrations party. Akshay Kumar too shared video clip reciting Gayatri Mantra to welcome the new year.

Singer Mika took to Instagram to share a video, where Hrithik joins him at the mike and sings Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Not only did Hrithik sing, he also did some of the signature steps from the song. Sharing it, Mika wrote: “Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan @itszayedkhan @karanbawa and @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you Kuku Bawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!” Sharing another picture with Hrithik, Mika wrote: “Bringing in the New year with my bro @hrithikroshan.”

Akshay Kumar too shared a video clip of the first day of the new year and wrote: “Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone.” He was heard reciting the Gayatri mantra.

His wife and author Twinkle, in her signature style, bid farewell to 2020 and welcomed the new year, with a dose of humour. She wrote: “Happy new year and get lost you awful 2020!” She also shared a picture of them together.

On the work front, Hrithik was seen last in War while Akshay was seen last in Laxmii, which released on Disney+Hotstar during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor was among the to resume work and completed the shoot of his film, Bell Bottom in Glasgow, Scotland. Sharing a poster, he had written: “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster.”

He has also been shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re at Agra’s Taj Mahal. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Tamil star Dhanush.

