Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan’s life story of winning over stammer gets featured in Tamil Nadu textbooks, fan shares photo

Hrithik Roshan’s life story of winning over stammer gets featured in Tamil Nadu textbooks, fan shares photo

Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring story of how he overcame his stammer as a child for a career as an actor has been featured in school books in Tamil Nadu.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan’s fan shared this picture of textbook featuring his story.
Hrithik Roshan's fan shared this picture of textbook featuring his story.
         

A Hrithik Roshan fan was ecstatic on finding the actor in her niece’s textbook. The fan shared a picture of the photo on Twitter and wrote that she was proud of him.

“Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Whoelse can teach self-confidence better than him? Proud of you @iHrithik sir,” she wrote.

 

Hrithik’s story about how he overcame his speaking disability as a child to become more confident was included in textbooks in Tamil Nadu. It was featured in a chapter titled ‘self-confidence’. The passage on Hrithik mentioned he was bullied at school for his stammering and would come home crying. He later joined speech therapy classes, practised speaking different words for hours in front of the mirror to overcome the problem.

Hrithik’s story was also earlier featured in author Ben Brooke Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different. Hrithik had first talked about his speech disorder on show Tere Mere Beech Mein. “Everything seems normal until you start talking. Your heart palpitates, you don’t understand and you are aware of people looking at you,” he had shared.

In 2018, his sister Sunaina Roshan had written a long blog post on her brother in which she spoke about incidents from their childhood and getting diagnosed with cancer. She had also touched upon Hrithik’s problem of stammering. She had written: “He defeated another major hurdle in life and that was overcoming or rather finding a way to live with his stammer. He says it has been his greatest battle. I remember watching him at the age of 13 as he would sit and read aloud for hours, sometimes alone in the bathroom every single day, morning and night without fail. For 22 years I saw him do this.”

Also read: On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, his 5 most hilarious episodes that will leave you in splits once again

Hrithik also recently called out at a professor who shamed a student for having a stutter. He was responding to a Twitter user, Marium Zulfiqar, who claimed that her cousin was bullied by a lecturer in front of the entire class for his speech impediment.

“Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys,” Hrithik wrote.

