Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie shares Rishi Kapoor’s throwback pic with Neetu Singh, Rakesh Roshan: ‘We miss you bhaiya’

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:46 IST

Pinkie Roshan has posted pictures of late actor Rishi Kapoor and her actor-filmmaker husband Rakesh Roshan, and wrote that she misses Rishi. Rishi died in April this year after a long battle with cancer. Rakesh and Rishi worked together in many films including Khel Khel Mein, and were close friends.

Pinkie shared two images - one of Rakesh and Rishi, perhaps from the film sets and another one that is a still from the movie and it features Neetu alongside the two male lead actors. Sharing the images, Pinkie wrote, “Friends at work #we miss you bhaiya.” The black and white pic drew comments and love from many of her friends. Rishi’s actor-wife Neetu Singh and his daughter Riddhima posted heart emojis on the post.

She captioned the other image as, “I dint share screen space with them but friends forever.”

Rakesh broke down while talking about Rishi upon his death in April. “I am not okay at all. How can I be I lost my friend? It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say,” he had told Hindustan Times.

Rakesh was also diagnosed with cancer and has come out victorious after treatment.

