Hrithik Roshan shares video of his first meeting with Super 30 kids. Watch here

Just days to go before Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, the actor is in full adulation of his 'class of super 30.' When he first met those 'dynamic packets' of talent who later made up the cast of his film, Hrithik was just amazed, the actor has said in a new Instagram post.

The actor gave a glimpse of his meeting with the 30 super students and said, “They are the most incredible spirits on set. I absorbed and learned a lot from seeing their spirits. These kids actually made my work so lot easier.”

Along with the clip of his rendezvous with the kids, the actor penned a post praising the students and wrote, "When I entered the room, I never imagined I would be standing before such dynamic packets of talent that would synergize their energies with mine forever!"

He added that the first class was more of a learning experience for him. "The first class of Super 30 began with me learning quite a few lessons of incredible spirit!"

A few days ago, Hrithik paid a tribute to the most influential people in his life - his 'Super Teachers'.

Hrithik's upcoming film is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. It chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar, an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 19:21 IST