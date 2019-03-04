Huma Qureshi shares starstruck selfie with Sylvester Stallone. See it here

Actor Huma Qureshi has shared a couple of selfies with Sylvester Stallone on her Instagram. Huma, whose Instagram stories suggest that she’s currently in Los Angeles, ran into Stallone during ‘lunch hour’.

She wrote in her caption, “Even when no one backed him, he backed himself . He waited and fought and never stopped following his dream. Rocky Balboa for life .”

Huma is probably making a reference to how Stallone famously got his start in Hollywood, after facing rejection. The actor put all his resources into securing himself as the lead in his breakout film, Rocky, which he also wrote. The actor reprised his iconic role recently in Creed II. He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the first Creed movie.

The picture shows Stallone wearing a simple black tee, while Huma appears to be wearing a brown overcoat. The second selfie seems to have been taken by Stallone himself.

Stallone’s last brush with an Indian actor came when he mistakenly congratulated Salman Khan on Race 3, but posted a picture of Bobby Deol instead. He made the correction after the gaff was pointed out online. He will next be seen reprising another iconic role, in the latest film in the Rambo franchise.

Huma, meanwhile, is currently filming Leila, her first Netflix original series, based on a post-apocalyptic novel set in Delhi, under the direction of Deepa Mehta.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 18:44 IST