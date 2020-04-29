I guess the year 2020 will be a skip and blur in our calendars: Kriti Sanon

bollywood

For someone who starred in four back-to-back films (and two special appearances) last year, it’s anything but natural to miss work due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And Kriti Sanon readily admits the same. “For the first few days, I was chilling but now, I’m missing work badly. Now, it feels like time is just passing by but people aren’t living the life,” she says.

The Heropanti (2014) actor admits she “had a lot of hopes”, and was “very excited” about 2020 in terms of doing “some fab work”. “But I guess the year will be a skip, blur in our calendars,” she says, adding that “none of us were prepared for this”. “But when I see/hear about what so many people are going through, I feel extremely privileged to have a house and my family around,” she says.

Still, for Kriti, the “panic mode” is on constantly since her mother has asthma, and even when her father and sister (Nupur) go out to buy groceries. “But the idea is to keep clam and tell yourself that, ‘it’ll all be over soon.’ I’m utilising this time to spend time with family. Work-wise, I had finished work on Mimi so nothing was incomplete,” she says, adding that she has been busy baking and cooking”. “All of us [in family] take turns to cook different cuisines,” she says.

Kriti, who is “not much of a reader”, has also started to read. “I’ve read Ikigai, and now, I’m reading The Kite Runner. I’m also watching shows/films which I had missed out on such as How To Get Away with Murder, The Stranger, Money Heist, Shutter Island and Bala,” she says.

Is there a silver lining in all of it? “For starters, the city is much calmer, clearer. So, it’s like nature has pressed the pause button and is rejuvenating itself. Sadly, it’s resulting in loss of lives.” And what’s the first thing she’ll do on things getting ‘normal’? “I want to go out on a long drive with friends or just chill at a friends’ place. As for our work, it’ll take very long for things to become normal,” she concludes.

No domestic violence!

On Tuesday, Kriti posted a video and a poem titled Abused highlighting the domestic violence. “I was shocked to read online that there has been a 35-40 per cent rise in domestic violence cases during lockdown,” she says, adding that it reminded her of a poem that she wrote in standard 11. “I remember our house-help cried in front of mum and said that her husband beats her. So, I wrote a poem imagining what she must be feeling. No one has the right to hit you, and women should be brave, to take the right step. It needs to be spoken about. Even if encourages one person, I will be very happy,” she says.