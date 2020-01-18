e-paper
Home / Bollywood / I use hand me down clothes for my daughter: Neha Dhupia

I use hand me down clothes for my daughter: Neha Dhupia

Actor Neha Dhupia adds that contrary to popular belief, Angad (Bedi, husband) and she lead a very normal life with Mehr

bollywood Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:30 IST
Anjali Shetty
Anjali Shetty
Hindustan Times, Pune
Neha Dhupia poses for pictures during the auditions of MTV’s adventure reality show Roadies 17
Neha Dhupia poses for pictures during the auditions of MTV’s adventure reality show Roadies 17(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

Actor Neha Dhupia wants everyone to work towards conservation of the planet as it troubles her that we will be leaving behind a world with so many issues for the next generation. There are little things that she has incorporated in her daily schedule, like water conservation and energy efficiency etc. “Simple things like, using water effectively for my bath as well as Mehr’s bath. So, she has a realisation that it is not something to be wasted. It troubles me that we will be leaving a planet that is deprived of basic amenities. I am not okay with it,” says the Tumhari Sulu (2018) actor, who was in the city to conduct auditions for an adventure reality show.

Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with their daughter Mehr
Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with their daughter Mehr ( Instagram/nehadhupia )

Neha adds that contrary to popular belief, Angad (Bedi, husband) and she lead a very normal life with Mehr. “She wakes up to bhangra with her daddy on a Diljit Dosanjh song. She doesn’t get everything she points her finger at. I use only wooden toys for her. I use hand-me-down clothes for her. She was introduced to a beach clean-up at a birthday party. So, every morning, she does want to pick litter during our walks. We are trying to raise a good human being and nothing else matters,” says Neha. She shares that they are not striving for a lot of things that “people may imagine them to be”.

On choosing her projects and taking work decisions, she adds that it is more about whether the work is worth staying away from her daughter for 12 hours. Neha explains, “There was a time when I took up whatever came my way. Now, my choices depend on what I would like to do and whether it is worth my time.”

So, is she conscious about her daughter questioning her choice of movies later? “Well, I believe that strong independent women raise strong independent women. So, I will try and set up as many great examples for her. But if she decides otherwise, it is completely her call,” concludes Neha.

