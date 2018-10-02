If I ever write my memoirs, it will only have lies, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s tell-all memoir, An Ordinary Life, was about to come out in 2017, it created a controversy almost immediately. Contained in them were details of his love affairs with two actors, Niharika Singh (of Miss Lovely fame) and TV actor Sunita Rajwar. So intense was the controversy that Nawaz decided to withdraw the book.

A year on, the actor regrets writing the five pages of his memoir, which contained details of his affairs.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, he said that the main motive behind writing his memoir was to set an example for people from small towns across India with big dreams. Of the 209 pages in the book, only 5 pages dealt with it but that it all that got discussed.

“The entire motive of the endeavour was turned on its head. I wanted to put my story forward so that others from small towns with big dreams could follow in my footsteps. How was I to know that 5 pages of the book would kill the impact of my entire effort? The book had 209 pages. Only 5 of those pages were written about over and over again.”

He continues to say that he regretted taking the names of the concerned ladies he allegedly dated. “It was not in good taste to name the ladies. But, I didn’t know any better. I was only trying to tell the truth.”

In the interview, he went on to say that as whenever he decides to write about his life against, may be 30-40 years from now, he would only write lies as “truth is not palatable to everybody”.

It may be recalled that in October last year the Bollywood actor came out with his memoir, which was his life’s story -- of his struggle, of hope, of relentless persistence and the desire to dream.

However, the book also contained accounts of his love affair with Niharika, which obviously didn’t go down well with the actor. The actor accused him of resorting to such methods to sell his book. “Nawaz and I had a brief relationship during the making of Miss Lovely that lasted less than a few months. So today when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh. He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so. He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship.”

His book also talked of his affair with Sujata. The Miss Lovely actor reportedly registered a case with National Commission for Women accusing Nawaz of outraging her modesty and claimed he misrepresented facts. As a result, Nawaz withdrew his book, within days of its release.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 16:42 IST