Immense respect for Marathi cinema: Parineeti Chopra

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:53 IST

In the city to promote her next Hindi film, Jabariya Jodi, with actor Siddharth Malhotra, actor Parineeti Chopra took on a poetic stance while describing the weather of the city. She shared that the team would like to take credit for the rains in Pune, as she believes it was them who brought it along from Mumbai. “My memories of Pune are from that of when Shivang (brother) was studying MBBS here. I would visit him or come here for shoots. He would treat me to a lot of food from MG Road, Camp. Unfortunately, I have not had the chance to explore it. I love the weather. It is so suhaana,” she says.

Parineeti’s cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas ventured into Marathi film production with Ventilator (2016) and Kaay Re Rascalaa (2017). The Kesari actor may not have seen many Marathi films, but she is all praise for the industry. “It’s been only nine years for me in Maharashtra, so Marathi is still a new language for me. I do love the sound of it. People who speak in Marathi sound so cool and confident. I am always impressed when people speak a language that I don’t,” says the actor.

Parineeti goes on to add that some of the finest actors are associated with Marathi cinema, one of them being senior actor Sachin Khedekar. She shares that she has always been a fan of his work and was fortunate to have shared a few scenes with him in Golmaal Again (2017). “I have immense respect for Marathi cinema. They are winning National awards and breaking box- office numbers. The industry stands for quality and now quantity too with big numbers of collections coming it. They are winning all the way,” she concludes.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 19:52 IST