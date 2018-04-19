In 102 and Not Out song Badumbaa, a chill Amitabh Bachchan and a morose Rishi Kapoor

Imagine you father dancing on the streets, asking you to not worry and simply chill. That is the kind of dad we see in Amitabh Bachchan’s latest song from 102 Not out, Badumbaa. The song is picturised on Amitabh who is addressing his 75-year-old son, played by Rishi Kapoor.

Amitabh and Rishi have crooned the fun-filled number that has been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Big B has also composed the song. With words like Chinta.com, Bhattacharya ensures phrases from the song will stay with you. In the five and a half minute video, Amitabh insists Rishi must enjoy life while a grumpy Rishi reminds him of his age.

Directed by Umesh Shukla of Oh My God fame, 102 Not Out celebrates ageing as just another part of life. Amitabh Bachchan’s character is full of life and cherishes every moment while Rishi has a more morose take on life.

102 Not Out is expected to hit the screens on May 4, 2018. With Hansal Mehta’s Omerta being pushed from April 20 to May 4, the films are set for a box office clash.

