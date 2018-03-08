International Women’s Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood celebs wish fans

Marking the International Women’s Day on Thursday, Bollywood stars took to social media to wish fans. While Amitabh Bachchan happily shared pictures of the women in his family -- Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya and Shweta while Akshay Kumar decided to promote Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan in his post.

Sharing pictures of his wife Jaya, daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and the cute grand daughter Aaradhya, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “T 2736 - Empower our girls !! Support #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao ensure all girls in your community have access to the same health care as boys. #IWD2018 #BetiHaiToJahanHai.”



He also posted a few more tweets on the occasion:

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Kudos to these women champions from across the country for playing a monumental role in motivating their villages and displaying their unending #SwachhShakti. @swachhbharat #WomensDay”

Randeep Hooda cheered the strength of women and tweeted that “it is not about punching people in the face”. “Real #WomenEmpowerment is doing what your soul wants with all your heart & not let naysayers deter you from that path..it’s not about punching people in the face with it, rather a quiet steely strength that only women have #Salute #Respect #WomensDay #internationalwomensday2018,” Randeep wrote.

Cheering all the women who fight for what they believe, Anushka Sharma tweeted, “Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don’t give up !! Happy #WomensDay.”

Twinkle Khanna was at her funniest best when she decided to tweet about International Women’s Day. “Early morning forward from a friend: Embrace your divine feminine power this #WomensDay And it works because instantly I am in full Kali Ma mode wanting to stab him with my Trishul,” she wrote.

Early morning forward from a friend: Embrace your divine feminine power this #WomensDay

Urging women to live life for themselves, Bipasha Basu tweeted, “Each day , everyday I like to live my life to the fullest and spread as much love as possibleI love myself I am grateful for my life celebrate yourself today and everyday - all you wonderful women. #HappyWomensDay #InternationalWomenDay2018 #loveyourself.”

She also wrote a long note on her Instagram, page. “I am so proud to be born as a woman. I am very lucky to be in a household which is dominated in numbers by women. My mother , my sisters, my girl friends , my Jharna di who is working in our house for 20 years, my colleagues, my girl gang who always takes care of me at work... countless women who inspire me each day . Each one is a symbol of strength and their life stories are inspiring. How do we do it all? How are we so awesome in multi tasking? Very few clap for us or notice this super power in us... today I want to clap for me and for all the women of this world. We are awesome. We should celebrate ourselves everyday. So ladies let’s bring on the celebration of our wonderful lives ahead. Happy Women’s Day,” she posted.

Tamil star Dhanush tweeted, “Happy Women’s day and thank you for making our lives better every single day. #womensday”

“Challenge every custom, culture, stereotype, myth that creates/reinforces inequality. The world needs SISTERHOOD. Let’s work together. Support, lift, love one another ❤️ #PressForChange #IWD18 #WomensDay #SheInspiresMe #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao,” Dia Mirza wrote.

Check out some more social media posts:

