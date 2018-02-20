Had they been boys in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, nobody would have raised eyebrow: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan, the director of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 (PKP), is facing questions about his upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS). His critics believe that Ranjan has repeated the basic premise of PKP in SKTKS.

He promptly replies, “It has the same kind of vibe because of the world I create in my films. It’s also set in Delhi and language plays a great role in setting the tone. My characters talk in a certain way, I have a particular style of writing, but it’s not generic.”

He adds, “I want to reach out to 15-35 age group. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has a broader canvas because it shows family, which I haven’t explored earlier.”

Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) made quite an impact on Bollywood. It was said that Ranjan has portrayed women as bad people. In defence, he says, “I just want to ask them, ‘have you seen Akaash Vaani?’ (laughs).”

Akaash Vaani (2013), his second film, was based on the issue of marital rape and domestic violence.

“Philosophically, I have made only two films. Pyaar ka Punchnama is a franchise. Also, people take films too seriously I guess. Had they been boys, nobody would have raised an eyebrow. Are you trying to tell me that in half the population, you wouldn’t find these women? It’s all about perspective. I think, people are trying to intellectualise something that was meant for laughs,” he explains.

However, Akaash Vaani didn’t work at the box office. Ranjan says, “In retrospect, there could be two reasons. We released it with Race 2 and it didn’t serve us well. Second, our society goes through phases when we want dialogue around certain issues. I often think, had Akaash Vaani released last year or now, it would have done better. It was a pro-women rights film.”

“The baggage of Pyaar Ka Punchnama was also there, people were probably expecting another comedy out of me,” explains Ranjan.

Did the failure of Akaash Vaani force him back to PKP 2? “Nobody forced me to make it. I am practical and believe in viability. You have to stay in the game. After Akaash Vaani, I had to come back into a space where I could be viable again. It’s all about perspective.”

In SKTKS, he is back with Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan who have worked in all his films. Will it ensure success at the box office? Time will tell.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hits the screens on February 23.

