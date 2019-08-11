Jacqueline Fernandez’s beachside birthday bash in Sri Lanka is nothing like a Bollywood party, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:24 IST

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her 34th birthday on Sunday and the actor has been enjoying every bit of turning a year older, proving age is just a number. In fresh pictures and videos that Jacqueline has been sharing on Instagram, she is seen partying with her close friends in Sri Lanka.

In a video shared by the actor, Jacqueline and her friends can be seen opening up a champagne bottle and downing the clinked glasses before they run off towards the encroaching tide to play with water. She captioned the video, “My Happy place with my happy people! #thetravelankas”. Shilpa Shetty responded to the post with, “Happpiest B’day to you .. You wonderful, happy and precious soul.. @jacquelinef143 wishing you all the happiness love and success in the world”, while Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful soul may you have the most amazing year.”

The actor, who was recently seen in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, also shared several pictures and videos from her vacation in her native country.

Jacqueline will soon be seen in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs. Serial Killer which talks about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.

She also has Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive lined up for release soon and may begin Salman Khan’s Kick 2 soon. Jacqueline has reportedly been approached for an Arth remake that stars Swara Bhaskar.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 12:24 IST