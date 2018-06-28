Jacqueline Fernandez’s day out with Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil at Disneyland. See pic

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is very close to Salman Khan and his family. Recently, she went on a tour of Disneyland with Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her son, Ahil. Jacqueline posted pictures from the visit on Instagram. She wrote alongside, “When on tour be a tourist My second Disney with this little cutie #ahil thanks @arpitakhansharma ”

Recently, Jacqueline was seen with Salman in Race 3. She played an intelligence agent in the film. However, this wasn’t her first film with Salman. They have earlier worked together in 2014 film Kick.

Ahil is Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s son; Aayush will be seen making his debut in Loveratri soon.

Jacqueline will soon be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in director Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive. The film will hit the screens in September, 2018.

The actor, who originally belongs to Sri Lanka, says the film industry is a tough place to leave a mark on.

In an earlier interview with IANS, she said, “We are living in a cut-throat world and entertainment is a very brutal business where every Friday things change. There is no foolproof formula of success or failure here, but the result gives you the reality check every week.”

She further said, “At times we get demotivated at so many different levels because everything changes on Friday fans, idea and loyalty. When things go right consistently, we tend to forget that it is a very fickle world where we are just a moment away from the opposite side of success.”