Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter shoot for Dhadak on the streets of Kolkata. See pics, video
New pictures and a video of debutants Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter filming Dhadak on the streets of Kolkata were shared online on Monday.bollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2018 14:18 IST
Director Shashank Khaitan shared four new pictures from the sets of Dhadak, Dharma Productions’ remake of the Marathi hit Sairat, which will feature the film debut of Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, along with Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother, Ishaan Khatter.
In the pictures we can see Ishaan and Janhvi shooting outside Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial. In addition to these images, fanpages also shared more glimpses of the young stars, shooting in Kolkata - in trams and on the streets.
Janhvi was shooting for her film Dhadak, being produced by Karan Johar, when the news of Sridevi’s death emerged. The film was the reason why Janhvi had not even accompanied the rest of her family, including her mother, to Dubai for cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She resumed filming two weeks later.
Dhadak is an official remake of the hit-Marathi movie Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, previously known for directing Badrinath ki Dulhania. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.
