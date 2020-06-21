e-paper
Jitendra Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Let’s not blame the film industry

The actor says that it’s indeed sad when people take such drastic steps, but asserts that sharing is what will help ease any such pain.

bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:51 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Jitendra Kumar has starred in film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and web series, Panchayat
After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, social media has become a battleground as many debate whether Bollywood’s nepotistic climate wronged him and did not give him his due, pushing him to take this drastic step. But, Jitendra Kumar says that it’s not fair on anyone’s part to blame the film industry.

“First of all, it’s sad and shocking. It’s not about the film industry, this is a problem everywhere. I feel the film industry is more visible and exposed, so it’s more out there. But, the problem is there in every industry,” shares Kumar.

However, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor feels that it’s indeed sad when it happens to people, and when they take such extreme steps. He asserts that sharing is what will help ease any such pain. 

“It’s alarming. As an industry, we should take care of each other, look out for one another. If, in any case, we feel that something is off, we must share it. It’s all about connection and connectivity. We do neglect a lot of things in general — we don’t talk to family, friends or siblings. We must reach out,” he explains.

Stressing on the importance of mental health, Kumar actor calls success and money secondary.

“First comes health, both physical and mental. It’s important to involve people in your life and keep yourself happy. Help people and help yourself,” says the actor. 

An alumni of IIT Kharagpur, the Chaman Bahar actor says instances of depression are also prevalent in educational institutions, but steps are being taken to tackle the issues, and that the film industry should also take such measures.

“When I was studying there, many cases of depression came to light. But, extreme actions were taken by the institutes, via campaigns, internal dialogue and channels to help students. Mental health should not be a stigma. People coming out and seeking help is a great achievement in itself. If mental health is taken care of, everything else falls in place,” he says.

