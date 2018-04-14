Just another day in Bollywood: Projects getting shelved don’t bother Bipasha Basu anymore

Actor Bipasha Basu is surprised that people are talking about the cancellation of her web series, The Client, now. She says it got shelved years ago.

Last month, there were reports that the Rohan Sippy series, which was rumoured to be inspired from American TV show, Scandal, has been shelved because it went over the budget. Bipasha says, “It was a big project and it was shot on a massive scale. But as far as I know, they went over budget with the pilot episode, and that’s why they had to call the project off. I’m surprised that people are cracking this and talking about it now, when it happened a few years ago.”

The 39-year-old admits that she was gutted that the series didn’t take off but has learned to not be bothered by these things. “Of course, you do feel bad that it didn’t take off, but these things are not in your hands.” The actor, who last starred in the film, Alone (2015), adds, “We have so many films that get stuck in a limbo. Look at what has happened with Shoojit Sircar’s film, Shoebite, with Mr. [Amitabh] Bachchan; it has still not released. So, yes you do get upset, but then you become used to it. Now, it doesn’t affect me that much.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth.