Kabir Singh box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor gets best opening of his career as film makes an estimated Rs 20 crore

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has had a fantastic opening -- the film has made an estimated Rs 20 crore, according to Box Office India. If early estimates are anything to go by, it might even emerge as the second biggest opener of the year.

The report adds that the second highest opener tag may very well go to Kabir Singh if it manages to touch the Rs 21 crore figure. What’s more is that the film might also become Shahid’s highest opener ever, beating Padmaavat which opened at Rs 18.21 crore. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s case, the film’s fortunes were influenced by the controversy it got engulfed in. Also, Padmaavat was not a solo release for Shahid.

As per another report in Box Office India, the film received an excellent advance booking as well. The film received the third highest advance-booking this year at an estimated Rs 11.50 crore, behind Bharat and Avengers Endgame. The report added how the advance was 55% less compared to Bharat but only 30% less in footfalls, compared to Salman Khan’s film.

The film has a great pre-release buzz with masses and youth taking a liking to it. Kabir Singh is a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy and tells the story of a brilliant medical student with anger management issues and how he goes into a self-destructive mode after his girlfriend marries someone else.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 09:01 IST