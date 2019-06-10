Kajol thanks fans for praying for ailing mom Tanuja, shares a post-operation picture. See here

Actor Kajol has penned a note on Instagram, thanking her fans for praying for her mother and veteran actor Tanuja’s good health. Tanuja recently underwent surgery for diverticulitis.

“This is just a great big THANK YOU to everyone who has called and prayed and thought of us. This smile that you see is of sheer gratitude,” she captioned a black and white picture of the two. Kajol is seen with her head on her mother’s shoulder, as she flashes a big smile. While Tanuja looks weak after the operation, she is also seen smiling in her daughter’s company.

Tanuja was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on May 28 “with some pain in abdomen”. The news of her hospitalisation came two days after Kajol’s father-in-law, action director Veeru Devgan’s death.

She underwent surgery on May 30 and stayed in hospital for another week.Diverticulitis is a condition which causes the inflammation or infection of small pouches, called diverticula, that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Tanuja’s recent prominent appearances have been in projects such as Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar. She is known for films such as Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Do Chor.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:25 IST