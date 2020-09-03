Kangana Ranaut blocks Kubbra Sait on Twitter, Sacred Games actor says ‘Aiyo! I was silent all along’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:45 IST

Actor Kubbra Sait has been blocked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, but doesn’t understand why. She shared a screenshot of the notification, and wrote that she hadn’t even said anything against Kangana.

“Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it’s not personal bro!” she wrote. Kubbra had, however, unfollowed and reported Kangana’s account previously.

Aiyo! I was silent all along.

Not one tweet to her.

We are katti and she didn’t even tell me.

Told her it’s not personal bro! pic.twitter.com/7J5bIFJVsb — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

On August 10, Kubbra had written on Twitter that she would support the suspension of Kangana’s account, which the actor has recently taken over herself. “Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no?” she’d written. Kangana’s team, who used to run the account, had responded, sharing a picture of the actor with Kubbra: “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ?”

Kubbra in her reply had written, “This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut blocks Farah Khan Ali as she slams actor over tweets targetting Mumbai Police, calls her ‘self proclaimed queen of Bollywood’

Recently, Kangana also blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali on Twitter. “The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!! I must have said something to p**s her off,” Farah had written, like Kubbra sharing a screenshot saying she’d been blocked. She had earlier retweeted a tweet by Kangana and had said: “Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn’t give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more