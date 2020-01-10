Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘dominating’: ‘I have never been intimidated by any powerful person’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:59 IST

Kangana Ranaut says she has a natural instinct to challenge authority and that she is a dominating person by nature. She was speaking at function called Think Edu 2020, hosted by the New Indian Express.

“I have never been intimidated by any powerful person and authority. I have a natural instinct to challenge authority and to test them, and it’s very natural. Authority asks you for a certain submission, certain surrender. For that, it’s very important to test the authority,” she said, adding she is both ‘dominating’ and ‘devotional’ by nature. “To be honest, I think I am a dominating person by nature, but I am also very devotional.”

Talking about who could make her surrender, she said, “So, if I find somebody who is worthy of the position they are taking, I am the first one to surrender. But, I do test them. They may be powerful for others, I find them truly powerless.”

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century, Saif Ali Khan goes bad in style

Kangana will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, where she plays a mother and a retired national-level kabaddi player attempting a comeback. For the film Kangana had to train hard. Speaking about it, Kangana’s trainer on the film, Gauri Wadekar told Mumbai Mirror that she was awestruck by her ability to master dodging techniques, “She told me to teach her the basic moves on our first meeting itself. I was shocked as I teach young girls and even they take almost six months to reach that level of training. Kangana picked up the dodging techniques just by observing it a couple of times. I was awestruck.”

She continued, “Starting at 8 am every day, we would train for two hours. Kangana never missed a session and was punctual throughout. We shot in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai in different weathers, but Kangana’s dedication never wavered.”

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more