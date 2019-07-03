Kangana Ranaut on controversy over Judgemental Hai Kya’s name: ‘Salman Khan’s Kick was based on south Indian film Mental’

National award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut, who launched the first trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya on Tuesday has said that Salman Khan’s Kick was based on a south Indian film ‘Mental', adding that the word was banned only recently.

An Indian Express report quoted Kangana as saying, “There were several cases and threats against us. The South Indian original of Salman Khan’s Kick is called Mental. But we were informed that these words were banned just a few weeks ago.”

She was speaking at the trailer launch of her film that also stars Rajkummar Rao. “The Censor Board cooperated with us a lot. We have been given a U/A certificate. They said, ‘you’ve made a good film and we couldn’t find anything offensive in it.’ We have faith in our intentions,” she added.

She also said, “Whenever anything is of Kangana Ranaut, lots of people have several problems. If we outsiders even breathe, there are people who have a problem with that. Keeping all that in mind, even we have learnt to make our way through it and ensure that no one has to face any inconvenience, even if it means that I have to face some inconvenience in return.”

She also claimed she feels confident as audience love her acting despite the fact that she is facing constant criticism from the film fraternity. “I think the way people, I mean audience love me that empowers me. The way my fans love my acting, my personality it gives me confidence. Industry wale jaye tel lene (let the film industry go to hell)...People’s love empowers me. I am really humbled,” said Kangana while talking about the criticism she faced from the film industry.

The actor was accompanied by screenplay writer of the film Kanika Dhillon, director Prakash Kovelamudi among others. Due to heavy rain, lead actor Rajkummar Rao could not attend the event. According to Kangana, the story of Judgmental Hai Kya is not a sob story of a female protagonist who is suffering from a mental condition. “I think the revolution in the mainstream cinema came from Tanu Weds Manu, wherein a heroine is shown in a real way. Tanu knows how to play around with boys but she is not a vamp,” said Kangana.

“In the same way, Bobby, in this film, is going through mental illness but she is not sitting in a corner and sobbing about it,” she added. Talking about Kangana’s character in the film, Kanika Dhillon said, “honestly, because of Kangana’s outspoken nature, I do not think there is any other actress in the industry that could have pulled off the character the way she did.”

Kangana noted, “There was a phase in my life when people openly tried to shame me and said that I was mad, I was on medication. Even though I wasn’t, I replied to them: “so what?” I would not have felt ashamed even if I were on medication. However, when Kanika narrated the script to me, I felt more compassionate towards the character because the society also calls “Bobby” a mad girl. it became more relatable for me. Honestly, I am ok with things that people say,” said the Queen actor.

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others. Judgemental Hai Kya is set to release on July 26.

