Karan Johar confirms 2 members of his household staff have tested positive for Covid-19, says he and his family are ‘safe’

bollywood

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:44 IST

Karan Johar has revealed on Twitter that two members of his domestic staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19. He informed his fans and well-wishers that he and his family -- mother Hiroo and children Yash and Roohi -- as well as the rest of the staff is ‘all safe and display no symptoms’.

“I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms,” he wrote.

Also read: Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video

Karan and his family have tested negative for Covid-19. “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to,” he wrote.

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon! These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more