Karan Johar decides to colour his hair on birthday, says his kids would call him ‘buddha’. Check out his new look

bollywood

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:41 IST

Karan Johar ditched his grey mane on his birthday, and opted for a more youthful look. The filmmaker said he decided to colour his hair when his children asked him why he was looking old. Karan turned 48 on May 25. He revealed his new look on Instagram with a video.

“Grey hair can elicit multiple reactions. I can personally relate to it as I got all kinds of comments from uber cool to hello uncle,” Karan said. “When my kids asked why I was looking old, I decided to try and colour my hair at home,” he added.

Ever since the lockdown started, K.Jo was seen flaunting grey hair on social media. Last month, he opened about his new look. In a video conversation with actor Varun Dhawan, Karan was seen sporting grey hair. He said: “I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday.”Varun complimented Karan for his hair and said: “You look like a Bond villain.”

Varun asked the director why didn’t he colour his hair, he replied: “Anyway my kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my greys a bit.”

On another instance, he shared a selfie in that look, and wrote: “I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy).”

Karan Johar with his new look.

Now, he has got a new look, and he posted a caption along with the video.

He wrote: “Hi guys!!! So it’s been 20 days and I still haven’t got any offer for the FATHER ROLES! Clearly, my grey hair look wasn’t as cool as I thought. Even my kids have started calling me buddhha. So, what better day than my birthday to be my sexy self again and to surprise all of you with my (not so) new look!”

