Happy birthday Karan Johar: Did you know he made his acting debut with a Doordarshan show? Watch video

bollywood

Updated: May 25, 2020 08:13 IST

From filmmaker to producer to actor to reality show judge, Karan Johar wears many hats. On his 48th birthday, did you know he started his career in the entertainment industry as a child artiste in a 1989 Doordarshan series titled Indradhanush?

Contrary to popular belief, Karan did not make his acting debut with a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He spoke about working in the show on Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat.

Karan said that though he shot for Indradhanush when he was around 14 or 15 years old, it came out a few years later, due to a delay in the production. By this time, he was already in his second year of college. “I was ragged when I was 18 about something I did when I was 15. It was not fair,” he said, adding that he felt embarrassed when he watched it now.

Directed and produced by Anand Mahendroo, Indradhanush was a children’s series which dealt with themes of outer space and time travel. Karan played a young boy named Shrikant.

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

After a supporting role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and special appearances in a few films, Karan made his full-fledged acting in the box office disaster Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap. He also starred in Chakri Toleti’s Welcome To New York.

Recently, Karan shared a picture of himself on Instagram, flaunting his grey hair, and joked that he was ready to do father roles in films. “I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy),” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more