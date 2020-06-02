e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar posts a note to wedding: ‘You show us a world of happiness, then vanish, bad sex beckons your return’

Karan Johar posts a note to wedding: ‘You show us a world of happiness, then vanish, bad sex beckons your return’

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted a despondent note on life, death, wedding and marriage on Instagram on Tuesday. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar is very active on Instagram.
Karan Johar is very active on Instagram.
         

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday appeared to be in a rather depressing mood, quite a departure from all the happy videos of his kids - Yash and Roohi - that he has been posting through the lockdown. He posted two notes as Instagram stories - both making probing observations on life, death, wedding and marriage.

On one of the notes, he wrote: “Dear Death, You can be so arrogant because you know you are an eventuality... But do that you may you can NEVER win your ongoing battle with Memories. Stay away, Life.”

On another note, he continued, “Dear Wedding, I officially HATE you! Your BFF Deception and you are ruthless! You show us a world of celebration, happiness and genuine emotion and then you have the audacity to just vanish! Bad sex beckons your return, Sadly yours, Marriage.”

Karan Johar posted these two comments on Instagram.
Karan Johar posted these two comments on Instagram.

It is not clear in what context is Karan saying so. Karan has usually been guarded about his love life, but every once in a while, he has lowed the guard down too. Like the time he spoke on fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show Feet Up with the Stars in 2018 and said how he would marry Kareena Kapoor in a heartbeat.

To the question which female star would he marry in a heartbeat, he said, “Kareena. She is fun fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to provide aid to child who tried to wake up dead mother at train station, says ‘I know how it feels to lose a parent

Speaking about his dating life, he said, “I am undersexed and underpaid. I don’t date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.”

Karan has been staying home for more that two months with his mother Hiroo Johar and two kids. Last week, some members of his personal staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal
Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In